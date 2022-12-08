Marshall Stewart, the MU vice chancellor for Extension and Engagement and UM System Chief Engagement Officer, is leaving MU for Kansas State University.

Stewart will be Kansas State’s first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff effective Jan. 23, 2023, according to a news release. Richard Linton, the university’s president, hired Stewart after a national search.

