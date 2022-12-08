Marshall Stewart, the MU vice chancellor for Extension and Engagement and UM System Chief Engagement Officer, is leaving MU for Kansas State University.
Stewart will be Kansas State’s first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff effective Jan. 23, 2023, according to a news release. Richard Linton, the university’s president, hired Stewart after a national search.
“I am thrilled and honored to welcome Dr. Stewart to the K-State leadership team,” Linton said in the release.
In his new role at Kansas State, Stewart will serve as Linton’s lead liaison with community, government and university leadership. He will lead university-wide engagement initiatives and work to facilitate strategic partnerships within the university, community and state, according to the release.
“K-State fosters incredible opportunities and offers an unmatched value to the state of Kansas, the nation and the world by delivering on its land-grant mission, and I couldn’t be more passionate about the opportunity to also deliver on that promise as a Wildcat,” Stewart said in the release.
In his current position at MU, Stewart provides leadership for the university’s extension program and collaborates with leaders across the UM System.
“We of course are going to miss him, he’s been fantastic in his role here and has transformed the university’s work in Extension and Engagement throughout the entire state,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said in an interview.
Stewart is leaving MU after six years working in Extension and Engagement.
“We wish him the best but we’re definitely going to miss him as he moves on to his next steps,” Basi said.