The MU Faculty Council approved a motion calling for the administration to protect student protesters' freedom of speech, chair John Middleton said in an email to council members Tuesday. It goes now to University of Missouri President Mun Choi.
The motion, which came from the council's Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Committee, followed a student protest last month about plans to restructure MU's social justice centers. After that, MU said it would seek to identify the protesters and refer them to the Office of Student Accountability and Support for possible disciplinary action for being disruptive.
Council members voted by private ballot on the motion, which requested:
- Students who demonstrated in support of social justice center staff, including those who peacefully protested April 19 and April 29, be exempt from disciplinary procedures that would impede their careers.
- Public meetings be held as soon as possible to allow dialogue about the social justice centers and the campus climate. These meetings must include students, alumni, faculty, staff and administrators.
- The current free speech rules be interpreted equitably, with regard for the power dynamics in place between students, administrators and those empowered to apply the regulations.
- Faculty Council investigates whether free speech policies enacted in 2017 are well understood by faculty, students and staff, whether they are being consistently followed and whether changes need to be made to the policies.
On April 29, students protesting the restructuring, which includes eliminating the coordinator positions, called for the removal of Maurice Gipson, MU vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity, and B. Sherrance Russell, assistant vice chancellor for student diversity initiatives.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said at the time that because the student protesters were disruptive, both in Jesse Hall and later in the MU Student Center, “information from the protests” will be forwarded to the accountability office for review, the Missourian has reported.
Gipson told the council May 6 that plans to reimagine the centers and positions are paused and will not take effect July 1 as had been planned.