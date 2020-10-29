MU Faculty Council voted against a motion to add nonconsecutive days off in place of spring break during its discussion Thursday.
The council also postponed a motion to retract its censure of University of Missouri Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi.
The motion to alter the existing spring break schedule came out of concern that travel during the week-long break would increase the prevalence of COVID-19 once students returned. However, council members cited faculty concern for mental health, lab scheduling and child care as reasons they weren’t going to support the measure.
“I want us to consider that there are all kinds of issues that move beyond even what we, who are sitting in this privileged space, can imagine,” council member April Langley said, adding that any changes made to the schedule could create difficulties with faculty with several children or special needs.
The council briefly discussed a proposal from the University of Missouri System Administration Office to discontinue the benefit of staff and faculty retaining their “name@umsystem.edu” email addresses once they retire. Emiriti professors would be exempt, and there is a possibility current accounts would be grandfathered in if the proposal is approved.
The proposal was made because of cybersecurity concerns associated with inactive accounts and those shared between retired spouses who don’t undergo security training current staff members are required to complete.
The MU Retirees Association opposes the proposal, which will be discussed further at later council meetings. Art Jago, who represents the association on the council, cited personal advantages of retaining the email addresses.
The council also discussed the mounting cost of journal packages and its burden on the MU Library’s budget. Beginning in 2021, MU Libraries will have to make cuts to all five major packages including Springer, Wiley, Oxford, Sage and Elsevier.
Deborah Ward, Interim Vice Provost for Libraries, invited faculty to attend open access informational sessions offered by the libraries and to use their clout to “push back against limiting practices.”
“We encourage you to not just blindly sign away your copyright when you publish,” Ward said, “There are ways to negotiate with publishers, to retain certain rights, that would make it possible for you to submit your content into MOSpace, our libraries’ open repository, which would make it possible for people to find your work just using Google.”
Ward also asked for departmental and faculty feedback on which journal packages were most important to their teaching, saying the university’s libraries want every department to have what they need most.
The council also heard from Maurice Gipson, Vice Chancellor for Division of Inclusion, Diversity & Equity, on MU’s Inclusive Excellence Plan, which hasn’t been updated since the 2017-18 academic year. Gipson will be working to update and recraft inclusivity frameworks in hopes of codifying a living document to encourage student success and social justice.