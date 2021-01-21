In a move designed to make it more representative of the university’s faculty, the MU Faculty Council voted to include non-tenure-track faculty in the census for council representation and make them eligible for election.
The motion still needs to undergo a full-faculty vote and approval from the UM System Board of Curators before it can go into effect.
If approved, the council would undergo a gradual transition, according to the resolution.
Right now, five non-tenure-track faculty can join the council in a process separate from regular elections, but non-tenure-track faculty overall do not have equal representation on the council.
The new resolution requires a minimum of four tenured or tenure-track representatives on the council and a minimum of four non-tenure-track representatives.
Schools and academic unit sizes would be measured differently under the new census system.
During the transition, no school or academic unit would lose more than one representative per year, and Faculty Affairs Committee chair Dennis Crouch said no school would lose more than one representative under the proposed model according to current census data. Similarly, no school would gain more than two representatives per year under the new rules.
During the transition, there may be more than 35, but fewer than 40, faculty representatives on the council. If unexpected issues occur after the change, “the council would have authority to manage the transition,” the resolution states.
Council members Tom Warhover and Bill Horner both spoke in favor of the amendment, with Warhover saying it was “particularly meaningful” to the School of Journalism, in which the majority of faculty are non-tenure-track. The two had been joined by others who praised the motion at the council’s previous meeting.
The council also voted to endorse a proposal allowing the MU Retirees Association to sponsor staff and faculty who wish to retain their “.edu” email accounts after retirement. MURA opposes a recent policy that all future MU retirees be phased out of the University of Missouri System email accounts unless otherwise approved by a dean.
“As we all know, deans and division heads come and go,” the proposal states. “New administrators may not know retirees who left active employment some time before their own administrative appointments. On the other hand, MURA leadership know who their active members are and who would likely benefit the institution by having university email accounts.”
The council discussed a motion to place a disclaimer on promotion and tenure dossiers that include student comments, which are anonymous and unverified. The biased nature of these comments concerned faculty because they are often affected by the physical appearance of the professor, race, age, national origin and expected grades.
The council voted to table discussion on the proposal in hopes of addressing the issue of biased student evaluations more fully in the future. This might include collaboration with the Task Force to Enhance Learning and Teaching.
The council also discussed online teaching certifications with Alex Socarides, associate provost for faculty success, and Heather Hunt, an associate professor who is also a faculty fellow in the Office of eLearning.
Hunt said that because of accreditation policies from the Higher Learning Commission, MU instructors who teach online courses in the fall will be required to take a training course. The course spans six weeks; Michelle Teti, chair of the council’s Academic Affairs Committee, said it took her about half an hour per week to complete.
Hunt said instructors are required to complete the course only once every five years and most feedback her office received has been positive.