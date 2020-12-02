The MU Faculty Council will vote Friday on whether to allow the addition of a satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading option this semester.
The proposal was brought to the council by the Missouri Students Association. MSA Operations Chair Landon Brickey cited the difficulties faced by students this semester as reasons for the change, including pandemic-related struggles, financial concerns, mental health challenges and stress brought on by the election season.
“Because of all the immense pressure, MSA and I believed that we should have an option to choose the pass/fail option like we did in the spring,” Brickey said.
Council members have two choices before them:
Under option A, there would be no changes to the grading system this fall.
Under option B, students could choose to convert grades from the A-F system to the S/U system. They would have have until 5 p.m. Jan. 6 to request the change.
In proposal documents, arguments for option A include:
- Students being ineligible for competitive scholarships or postgraduate programs that do not accept S/U grades.
- Most of MU’s peers are maintaining a letter grade system.
- The S/U option could allow poorly performing students to continue enrolling without negative academic consequences, which could be a disservice to students.
- The S/U grading system has resulted in grade inflation, which could potentially interfere with an employer’s hiring process.
Arguments for option B include:
- Surveys of the undergraduate student body show students feel they are under stress due to the pandemic.
- Students would be allowed to switch back and forth until the Jan. 6 deadline, allowing them to see their grades before making a decision on their grading system.
Brickey said one of the council’s main concerns was for undergraduates with postgraduate plans who could be at a disadvantage for choosing the pass/fail grading system.
“I appreciate that Mizzou’s Faculty Council and administration are thinking of students and thinking about their futures,” Brickey said. “However, there are thousands of students who are being impacted negatively right now because of their grades or their current situation.”
Instructors will post letter grades. They will not be involved in whether students take the S/U option. Grades C-minus and higher are considered satisfactory.
The council is voting by email Friday rather than at its next meeting, Dec. 10. Monday is the last day to withdraw from a class.
MU students had the option to switch their A-F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory in the spring semester after MU’s transition to remote learning.