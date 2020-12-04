The MU Faculty Council rejected the Missouri Students Association proposal to add a satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading option this semester. Students will receive a letter grade just like semesters prior to spring 2020.
The MSA Senate reacted on Twitter and expressed disappointment over the council's decision.
"We are disheartened today to learn of (the council's) decision today not to extend the S/U grading period by a vote of 8-22," MSA Senate tweeted. "Students continue to face immense challenges while learning remotely and navigating a global pandemic, which will likely continue for the foreseeable future."
The proposal was brought to the council because of concerns MSA had for students facing difficulties due to the pandemic, election season and financial concerns.
"Mizzou prides itself on being a leader in the SEC and providing excellence for its students," MSA Operations Chair Landon Brickey said. "The Faculty Council failed in both regards with their vote tonight."