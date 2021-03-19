Pending approval from the UM System Board of Curators, more non-tenure-track faculty members will be allowed to be elected to the MU Faculty Council. A full-faculty vote on the question passed with an "overwhelmingly positive" amount of support, chair John Middleton said Thursday at the council meeting.
Middleton also announced that MU Provost Latha Ramchand and University of Missouri President Mun Choi approved the proposed change.
The amended proposal is under review by the General Counsel on behalf of the curators. If the counsel doesn't raise any objections, the proposal will be on the consent agenda at the board's April 22 meeting.
The council approved the proposal at the Jan. 21 meeting. The original motion was raised during the council's Dec. 10 meeting and would amend MU's faculty bylaws to allow more non-tenure-track faculty to vote on the council’s membership and be elected themselves.
The Faculty Council is the elected representative organization of MU faculty. The council develops policies "that affect academic life; protects primary, shared and advisory faculty authority; and serves as a reflection of faculty thought," according to its website.
Schools and academic unit sizes would be measured differently under the new census system, which would count full-time faculty equally regardless of tenure-track status.
If the curators approve the change, no school or academic unit would lose more than one representative per year during the transition.
Dennis Crouch, chair of the Faculty Affairs Committee, said no school would lose more than one representative under the proposed model according to current census data.
Similarly, no school would gain more than two representatives per year under the new rules.