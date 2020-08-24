MU's overall enrollment rose 4% since last fall, the university said Monday.
As of the first day of fall classes, 30,849 students are enrolled at MU, an increase from the fall 2019 total of 29,677.
The retention rate of freshmen returning as sophomores was a record-setting 90% and helped contribute to the rise in overall enrollment, according to a Monday news release from the MU News Bureau. The previous record rate was 87.6% in fall 2019.
As other campuses have seen decreases in enrollment, MU has seen growth in several different groups, including 5.3% additional Missouri residents, 12.9% more transfer students and a 7.6% increase in underrepresented minority students. Final official enrollment figures will be released four weeks after the start of classes.
“We are thrilled with the enrollment numbers,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said in a Zoom call with reporters Monday.
International student numbers are down, however, likely due to travel restrictions from foreign countries to the United States, Basi said.
Underrepresented minority groups are defined by the university as those who make up less of MU's student population percentage than they do state population percentage. This figure includes groups such as African American, Hispanic, Native American and Pacific Islander students, Basi said. Groups such as international students or Asian students are not classified as underrepresented minority groups.
The boost in enrollment comes as MU implements and adjusts its public health and safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. Many lectures have moved to online instruction, while some discussion and breakout sections remained in person. Initial figures show that of MU's fall course offerings, 51% are face-to-face, 32.5% are fully online, and 16.5% are a blend of the two, according to the news release.