MU fall semester starts with few COVID restrictions, lots of new amenities

The fall semester kicked off Monday at MU and many students said the start of a new school year truly feels like a new beginning.

Returning students and faculty members said the atmosphere felt more like the beginning of a normal school year, with fewer COVID-19 restrictions and public spaces that are more crowded.

Sophomores Zoe Keltner, left, and Margo Brunner search for textbooks.

Sophomores Zoe Keltner, left, and Margo Brunner search for textbooks on Monday at the Mizzou Store in Columbia. “Right now I’m feeling kind of stressed,” Keltner said. “I was supposed to be going to a class right now, not buying all of these.”
Tanner Moller, left, and Emma Saville, right, study upstairs at the MU Student Center.

Tanner Moller, left, and Emma Saville, right, study upstairs at the MU Student Center on the first day of classes at MU in Columbia. Both Moller and Saville are entering their sophomore year.
The Tiger Garden staff fulfills orders for the first day of classes.

The Tiger Garden staff fulfills orders for the first day of classes on Monday at MU in Columbia. Hailey Robinson, an employee, first discovered Tiger Garden when her boyfriend brought her into the shop. She loved it so much that she applied to work there. “It’s just fun,” said Robinson.
A student walks across a DNA-shaped sidewalk Monday at Discovery Garden

A student walks across a DNA-shaped sidewalk Monday at Discovery Garden in Columbia. This fall, students are returning to full-capacity classrooms for the first time since 2019.
Jordan Abmeyer, a senior studying psychology, transfers assignments from Canvas to her paper planner.

Jordan Abmeyer, a senior studying psychology, transfers assignments from Canvas to her paper planner on the first day of classes on Monday in front of Strickland Hall in Columbia. “It makes it easier,” said Abmeyer.
Sophomores Olivia Arntzen, left, and Jacob Dykstra flip through posters.

Sophomores Olivia Arntzen, left, and Jacob Dykstra flip through posters on Monday outside the MU Student Center in Columbia. Arntzen said it was her first time at the annual poster sale, and that the vintage posters were her favorites.
Junior Emma French does schoolwork Monday at the MU Bond Life Sciences Center

Junior Emma French does schoolwork Monday at the MU Bond Life Sciences Center in Columbia. “There’s a lot to take in,” French said. “I’m a very organized person so it always takes me a while to get everything figured out, but I always feel better once I get that done.”
