MU fall semester starts with few COVID restrictions, lots of new amenities

Junior Emma French does schoolwork Monday at the MU Bond Life Sciences Center in Columbia. “There’s a lot to take in,” French said. “I’m a very organized person so it always takes me a while to get everything figured out, but I always feel better once I get that done.”
Sophomores Zoe Keltner, left, and Margo Brunner search for textbooks on Monday at the Mizzou Store in Columbia. “Right now I’m feeling kind of stressed,” Keltner said. “I was supposed to be going to a class right now, not buying all of these.”
Sophomores Olivia Arntzen, left, and Jacob Dykstra flip through posters on Monday outside the MU Student Center in Columbia. Arntzen said it was her first time at the annual poster sale, and that the vintage posters were her favorites.
The Tiger Garden staff fulfills orders for the first day of classes on Monday at MU in Columbia. Hailey Robinson, an employee, first discovered Tiger Garden when her boyfriend brought her into the shop. She loved it so much that she applied to work there. “It’s just fun,” said Robinson.
Jordan Abmeyer, a senior studying psychology, transfers assignments from Canvas to her paper planner on the first day of classes on Monday in front of Strickland Hall in Columbia. “It makes it easier,” said Abmeyer.
The fall semester kicked off Monday at MU and many students said the start of a new school year truly feels like a new beginning.
Returning students and faculty members said the atmosphere felt more like the beginning of a normal school year, with fewer COVID-19 restrictions and public spaces that are more crowded.
They were joined on campus by over 5,000 new freshmen who walked on campus to find new restaurants and many other amenities.
They also found less shade at Francis Quadrangle, where at least 15 trees were chopped down during the summer. And they found gaps in the campus streetscape where several buildings were demolished while many of the students, faculty and staff were away.
“People are more willing to congregate and actually meet people,” said Monica Jessen, sophomore nursing major.
Junior Ronnie DeGray III, a business major and forward on the Missouri men’s basketball team, said he is ready to “see faces more often.”
“Even having our teachers — just see their faces and clearly hear them when they’re speaking, so I think that’ll be nice for a change,” DeGray said.
Across campus, seats are fuller and lines are longer than in recent years. According to a news release from MU, freshman enrollment is up this year by 2.7%, and preliminary data show increases to undergraduate enrollment as well. Since the beginning of the pandemic, national enrollment has declined, but at MU, it has remained relatively unchanged, according to the release.
“When I began in 2020, the student union was totally empty,” Crystal Rein, a senior, said. “I’m just excited about being able to have classes resume in a normal capacity, being able to take classes in the way they were intended.”
Beyond the shift in COVID-19 protocol, the campus welcomes several other changes this fall. This includes the introduction of a Panda Express restaurant to the MU Student Center, another incentive for people to gather.
“I think it will be one of the top places to eat on campus,” sophomore Trenton Sanders said.
MU also saw the removal of the long-standing large pin oak trees that surrounded Francis Quadrangle. The trees are being replaced with young white oaks. Kate Sherard, a junior mechanical engineering major, said it’s “terrible” because the new trees aren’t tall enough yet to provide shade.