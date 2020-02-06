The University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute (MU FRTI) will host its 39th annual Winter Fire School and Equipment Exposition beginning Friday in Columbia.
Vendors will display the latest models of fire trucks, ambulances, rescue equipment, protective apparel, warning devices and specialized tools, according to an MU FRTI media advisory. More than 100 vendors will attend the event, held through Sunday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center-Columbia Mall.
The event will also honor recipients of the MFA Inc. Volunteer Fire Grants on Saturday and offer “state-of-the-art” training for firefighters provided by the Winter Fire School on Saturday and Sunday, according to the release.
The event begins at noon Friday, and admission is free to the public, according to the MU FRTI Facebook event.