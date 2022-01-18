MU College of Engineering has fired its primary fiscal officer amid financial mismanagement concerns that have also prompted a university police department investigation.
Brandon Guffey, the director of financial services for the college, was terminated by the university in a move announced to engineering faculty and staff Friday.
In that message, Dean of Engineering Noah Manring wrote that “materials have been turned over to the MU Police Department and they are conducting an investigation.”
Tuesday afternoon, all MU faculty and staff received a message from Michelle Piranio, MU’s chief audit and compliance officer, alerting them to both Guffey’s termination and an ongoing “internal audit and criminal investigation” that extends beyond the engineering school.
That email indicated that some employees “with access to relevant system information may be placed on administrative leave or have job responsibilities changed temporarily to help ensure an appropriate investigation.” One additional employee has been placed on leave, according to the email.
Guffey’s salary was $132,317.76 for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to University of Missouri System payroll records. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Piranio thanked an unspecified individual for alerting UM System to the concerns about financial mismanagement that prompted the investigation while encouraging others to come forward.
“It is important that we all do everything necessary to ensure the university’s resources are protected and are being used to forward our missions of education, teaching, research and outreach,” Piranio wrote.
According to the email, anyone with relevant information can contact MUPD Detective Ross Turley at 573-882-4495 or UM Investigator Shawn Hogan at 573-882-1164. Anonymous reports can also be made to the UM System’s Integrity & Accountability Hotline at 1-866-447-9821.