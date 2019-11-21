Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity was placed under temporary suspension Wednesday after MU received an incident report, the university announced.

"We're looking into the report, and there's any number of possibilities that could happen after that, so I won't speculate," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said Thursday.

Basi could not give details about the nature of the report but said the university would know more in the upcoming week.

According to the international headquarters' website, the MU chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha has 92 total members.

Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, fall 2019 Studying print and digital journalism Reach me at kadthd@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

