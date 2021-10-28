Fraternity and sorority presidents at MU received an email Wednesday afternoon stating all fraternity events can resume Friday at noon. The email stated it was from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said he "can't confirm any information" regarding the email.
This email states, "all chapter activities, including new member education and processes and social functions, may resume" at noon Friday. Fraternities' activities were halted Oct. 20 after a member of Phi Gamma Delta, more commonly known as "Fiji," was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning.
The student remained in critical condition Thursday morning.
Wednesday's email also mentioned an action plan to help ensure the safety of all students.
"Some of these actions include reviewing the accreditation program, strengthening alcohol awareness education, and working with the RSVP Center to facilitate programming about healthy interactions and consent," it reads.
The MU Interfraternity Council also released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday night outlining its new social event policies, which will require chapters to meet with IFC executives to discuss risk management before holding an event. Chapters must also update their risk management and incident response plans.
In cooperation with the University of Missouri Division of Student Affairs, IFC has reaffirmed the events of last week and the months prior. IFC values the safety of every student at MU. You can view the full statement as well as the hyperlink shown via the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/NW6mpAjmQH— Mizzou Interfraternity Council (@MizzouIFC) October 28, 2021
The statement also implores members to actively prevent dangerous situations.
"If you witness these acts unfold, simply letting them happen is unacceptable," MU IFC Vice President of Public Relations Nathan Andrzejewski said in the statement.
MU withdrew recognition of Phi Gamma Delta last Friday.
Even with the ban, certain fraternities were allowed to host social events the following weekend with the approval of the university.