Christian Basi, director of the MU News Bureau, speaks at a news conference Wednesday at Jesse Hall. Basi addressed what would happen if the novel coronavirus spread to MU. Concerns arose after a presumptive positive test has come out of a journalism conference that two dozen MU students and faculty attended this past weekend. “We’ve been through a lot of diseases,” Basi said. “We’ve had other things that have created disruption on campus. This by far has probably created the most planning and has the potential to be one of the most disruptive events in the last two-and-a-half decades.”

MU will suspend in-person classes Thursday through Sunday, Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced in an email. Next week, all in-person classes will be held remotely.

In-person classes will resume March 30, the Monday after spring break.

Faculty and staff are expected to report to work.

MU-related travel has been heavily curtailed. According to the email: 

  • All university related non-essential international and domestic travel is suspended until April 12, including previously approved travel.
  • This includes travel connected to university activities or programs for all faculty, staff and students, whether that travel is funded by the university, an external grant or any other sources.
  • Requests to engage in essential travel must be approved by deans, vice chancellors or vice provosts.

All non-essential university events will be canceled until March 29. "Necessary small meetings and athletic events," however, will continue.

MU will continue to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to the email.

The decisions announced late Wednesday afternoon were prompted by concerns about the novel coronavirus. The email emphasized there were no known COVID-19 cases at MU at that time.

This article will be updated.

