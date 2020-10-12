For Santiago Beis, winning the 2021 Sinquefield Composition Prize was more than meaningful; it was a window into who he is and how intertwined music is within him.
“Sharing of one’s own identity and collective (consciousness), to share an experience is the true prize,” said Beis, a first-year MU graduate student working toward a master’s degree in composition.
Beis, who comes from Rivera, Uruguay, called winning “an eye-opener and an interesting welcome and appreciation to new music.”
His piece, “La sed y el Agua,” which translates to “Thirst and Water,” is written for piano and string orchestra. It was selected as the winner by a panel of independent judges.
“Inspiration is created,” Beis said. “Perception is an active process not a passive one. We must be open and remain open.”
This is the 16th year for the Sinquefield Composition Prize. It is part of the Mizzou New Music Initiative, an array of programs meant to position the MU School of Music as a leading center in composition and new music.
As this year’s winner, Beis will be commissioned to write a new work for the string section of the MU Philharmonic to be recorded next spring, according to a news release from the school.
In anticipation of what is to come, Beis said, “During the pandemic, this spring 2021 project gives us hope to share the same space and breathing of each other before the piece starts.”
