MU graduate workers union continues long push for rights

While distinguished guests and onlookers gathered for the grand opening of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building on Oct. 19, graduate workers protested, carried bright red signs and chanted "masks 'till we're all vaxxed."
It was the latest action taken by the Coalition of Graduate Workers, a union dedicated to championing good working conditions and just compensation for graduate workers at MU.
From 2016 to 2019, the coalition fought MU in court to be recognized as university employees with the right to unionize. But two years after their win at the state Supreme Court, graduate workers feel almost as powerless as before.
To date, they have not had any formal meetings or negotiations with MU.
The coalition is the product of student protests in 2015 after MU announced graduate workers would lose their health insurance subsidies. Within months of the outcry, MU had reinstated benefits and increased graduate worker pay.
But graduate workers, recognizing that their pay and benefits could be taken away at any time, began efforts to unionize. Following pushback from MU, Missouri courts ruled three times that graduate workers are indeed employees of the university with the right to unionize.
CGW members want a contract between graduate workers and MU, which would guarantee that their rights couldn’t be taken away.
Contracts are not a new thing; graduate student unions at other public land grant research universities across the country, such as the University of Michigan, the University of Washington, the University of Wisconsin and the University of Rhode Island have negotiated contracts with administration to ensure certain graduate worker rights are protected.
“Everyone should have the right to not just listen to what someone in a suit, making half a million dollars a year, tells you what's best for you, but to be able to say, 'No, I know what's best for me, and let's put it in writing,'” said Eric Scott, former CGW co-chair and now a union organizer at the Illinois Education Association.
“That's why it's so important," Scott said. "No one should make decisions about you without you being involved in it. And that's what a union is."
Why it matters
The graduate workers' struggles directly affect undergraduate education. Graduate workers often teach multiple discussion sections of 20 students each while managing their own classwork, and graduate scientific researchers face high stress and long hours on top of any teaching responsibilities.
Mike Olson, a doctoral candidate in history and a CGW member, has taught numerous large introductory classes. In his experience, the teaching assistants do the bulk of the work in terms of grading and in one-on-one interactions with students.
“All the while, we are expected to write a thesis, write dissertations, do independent research, all of that,” Olson said.
“It’s a huge amount of labor, and it’s a huge part of what goes into the basic curriculum of the school,” Scott said. “It depends on these people who are making very little money in order to provide that labor.”
According to MU, graduate workers should work no more than 28 hours a week (on average) over a calendar year. However, since graduate workers are paid by stipend, rather than hourly, it is difficult to discern the exact amount of hours they are putting in.
"We understand that some students often feel pressure to work more than the agreed upon number of hours," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. "That's one of the reasons why we are making a commitment to comprehensive mentor training for faculty."
Basi said if students feel they are working longer hours than their agreement dictates, they should talk to supervisors or file a faculty irresponsibility report.
The task force tango
Julien Grayer recalled the Aug. 14, 2015, email informing him health insurance subsidies were being canceled, effective the next day. He was about to move to campus from New Orleans.
“And I'm in my room reading that email about my health insurance and thinking, ‘Where in the world is this going to leave me?’” he said. “I was lucky enough to be 25 at the time, so I wouldn't be kicked off my father’s insurance until the following year, but that was right around the corner.”
Grayer, a doctoral candidate in sociology and a CGW member, was not the only student unsure what the future would hold.
Students held the first of what would be several protests on Francis Quadrangle. The newly formed coalition of graduate students released a letter of demands to the administration. MU reinstated health insurance and directed any further complaints to a new task force on the graduate student experience.
Emails from top administrators showed they knew about the coming change to health insurance weeks before but postponed the announcement until the last day. Tension, indecision and lack of clear direction were apparent in the emails obtained by the Missourian at the time of the controversy.
The task force was created to look into quality of life issues, nonacademic campus resources and academic experiences. Its report recommended increasing stipends, improving housing and child care for graduate students, creating limits on workload and increasing graduate student advocacy. Of these recommendations, only one area, pay, was improved.
Interim Chancellor Hank Foley announced he would raise the minimum stipend from $12,000 to $18,000 in 2017 and “in the following year, may raise the minimum again, as needed, to remain competitive with the best schools in the country.”
Foley described future increases to the stipends, saying, “Doing this will not be easy. We will have to forgo other things. It’s a matter of priorities. How we treat these important researchers and educators says more about our real values than any rhetoric.”
Since 2017, the graduate worker stipend increased by $26 for a nine-month appointment.
Your move, .@Mizzou. https://t.co/HeopKTSKbw— CGW Missouri (@cgwmissouri) April 23, 2021
“It's still nowhere near a proper living wage,” Olson said. “And Mizzou is not special in that regard. They are lagging behind with a lot of other institutions on working conditions and salary benefits.”
Basi said the university remains "very competitive with these stipends but are always looking for ways to improve what we offer.
“(The current stipends) rank right in the middle, or in the upper areas, of the SEC universities,” he said.
As for the task force, Olson described its creation as a way of placating those who are protesting and making it falsely seem like something constructive is taking place.
“The idea of the task force is to wait it out, wait out the issue until it’s no longer pressing, no longer as a hot button of a topic, and hope that the people who are pressing the issue give up, go away or graduate, and then it’s no longer a problem,” Olson said.
He compared the tactics against CGW to the university’s treatment of a petition to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue on the quad. (A similar petition circulated in 2015, during the Concerned Student 1950 protests against campus racism.) University of Missouri President Mun Choi announced the statue would not be removed and created a task force to address the concerns.
The task force recommended a sign placed next to the statute that detailed both Jefferson’s accomplishments and shortcomings. Despite the recommendations, the UM System Board of Curators voted to not add any sign.
Going to court, again and again
The Coalition of Graduate Workers informed MU in 2016 that it planned to hold an election in which graduate students could vote on the creation of a union.
The university denied the request and informed CGW that it would not be recognized as a local union since members were primarily students, not employees, and thus had no right to unionize. CGW went on to sue the curators.
The 13th Circuit Court for Boone County ruled in favor of CGW, finding that graduate student workers were employees and CGW could serve as the exclusive bargaining unit.
After MU appealed, the Court of Appeals for the Western District of Missouri upheld the lower courts finding that graduate student workers were employees. However, the appeals court remanded the case back to the lower court to make further determinations regarding whether the union's election was proper.
MU appealed a second time, and finally, the Missouri Supreme Court closed the issue of employee status by rejecting MU’s appeals and upholding the lower court’s ruling.
“The real point was never to dispute whether or not we had the legal right to organize — we absolutely did,” Scott said. “The real issue was just to draw out the organizing campaign, to the point that many of the people who were involved in the original union campaign would graduate or otherwise have left.”
Scott was involved in the graduate student protests from the beginning while he pursued his doctorate in English and helped create the Coalition of Graduate Workers.
“There’s just this basic premise of, nothing about us without us,” Scott said. “And, not just graduate student employees, but everyone is smart enough, talented enough and brave enough to advocate for themselves, to know what they need and know how to make decisions for their own working lives.”
After the Missouri Supreme Court win for the Coalition of Graduate Workers, the next step was to sit down with the administration to begin negotiations and plan a new election, if necessary.
But since the court ruling, there has been no bargaining or formal meeting.
MU's Basi said the Graduate School meets regularly with leaders of the Graduate Professional Council and any graduate students who wish to voice concerns. In addition, the Graduate School dean and vice provost for graduate studies, Jeni Hart, informally met with individual CGW members between 2017 and 2019.
Current members provided an example of a letter they sent to the administration requesting more formal meetings. Basi pointed out that while they were waiting on court decisions, they were advised not to move forward with any negotiations.
Basi also said that CGW and MU agreed to put negotiations on pause due to a pending lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of House Bill 1413, a public labor union reform law — though CGW denied such agreements were made.
House Bill 1413 put new restrictions on how employees can select representatives, limited collective bargaining and prohibited picketing of any kind, among other changes.
“The administration’s tactic is to drag their feet ... and rely on litigation in court to subvert CGW as the bargaining unit,” Olson said.
On June 1, the Missouri Supreme Court declared House Bill 1413 unconstitutional, reverting public labor laws to the way they were before the bill was passed. For CGW, this decision should mean there is no longer anything legally preventing its union or right to collectively bargain with the university. As a result, the Missouri court case against the Board of Curators was dismissed.
CGW is now focusing on organizing membership and working toward bargaining, according to Mark Jones, communications director for the Missouri National Education Association. The association provides union representation and legal services to CGW.
And now?
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted to the former and current CGW members the importance of a union.
“The willingness of the university to throw graduate students back in the classroom, along with other kinds of instructors ... shows the callousness with which the university treats its workers,” Scott said. “And I think that that has reminded people, this is why we really needed a union in the first place.”
The group's latest action was protesting MU's decision to let the mask mandate expire and calling attention to the safety risks involved with not requiring masks or vaccinations.
Grayer and Olson agree that while the pandemic has postponed some efforts and projects, union negotiations with MU could have occurred via Zoom or conference call. “Even though the pandemic has offered some opportunity to put things off,” Grayer said, “As far as actually sitting down to bargain, I don’t think that the pandemic has affected that too much … if only in the sense that everything is online now.”
“We always have an open invitation. It's a standing invitation to the university to bargain,” Olson said. “Anytime that they're ready, we are ready.”
CGW has many hopes for the future.
“I think that something that could alleviate the tension and disagreements ... would, of course, be not just respect for us as a bargaining unit, but respect for us as employees and respect for our work," Grayer said. "That goes a long way.”
Ideally, members of CGW could come to the table as equals with the university to work out some of the issues that are most important to them and potentially create a contract.
“It would no longer be playing under the system of just ‘Trust us, we know best,'" Scott said, "but a totally different system that assumes people are capable of saying what they need and that two sides are capable of coming to an agreement on how to make that work.”