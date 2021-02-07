MU graduate's first feature film wins Sundance award

Few people get their first major film screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Even fewer can go home saying that film won one of the 25 awards. Bailey Synclaire can now call herself one of the few.
Synclaire, who graduated from MU in 2019, was an associate producer for the film "Cusp," which took home the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker for directors Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
"Every independent filmmaker wants to get into Sundance, and to get in is insane," said Robert Greene, an associate professor and filmmaker at the Missouri School of Journalism and Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism. "Then to win an award is like a lightning bolt."
Sundance receives thousands of film submissions each year, with only a select few being chosen for nomination. Of the 3,853 feature-length film submissions last year, only 118 were selected according to the Sundance Institute website.
"It hasn't really hit me that I'm an associate producer on a Sundance film, and everybody always has to remind me, like, 'You're only 23,'" Synclaire said. "The biggest highlight and the most exciting thing is that people get to watch this incredible film I've been watching for months."
As an associate producer, Synclaire helped coordinate the filmmaking process for everyone involved by dealing with budgets, sales, outreach and giving creative feedback.
Synclaire’s career is a new one. "Cusp" is her first feature film.
The film examines the coming of age of three teenage girls — Autumn, Britney and Aaloni — in a Texas military town. Directors Hill and Bethencourt filmed a summer of the girls’ lives as they encounter drugs, guns and sexual violence.
"With these girls in the film, you see them talk about sexual assault and trauma in a really normal, brass and flippant way," Synclaire said.
The associate producer said to her, that flippancy reflected the way young women are socialized to view sexual violence as a normal part of life. She said it "was a bigger systemic story that I wanted to be a part of."
Synclaire said her own identity as a Black woman is an important part of her work.
"Being Black is a part of everything I do, especially in filmmaking, and in producing and seeking out projects and artists to work with," Synclaire said.
Her background is partly what attracted her to the story of the three girls and the trauma they experience and then try to shrug off.
"She's always focused on telling the stories of people who might get overlooked by a different group of people," said Stacey Woelfel, director of the Murray Center.
Synclaire’s time in MU's documentary journalism program was important and formative for her. Referring to Greene and Woelfel as her "doc fathers," she has high regard for the experience and appreciated the way the program merged journalism with the art of documentary filmmaking.
"We’re like the island of misfit toys of the J-school because nobody really knows what we do," Synclaire said.
The group of about 20 students form a tightknit community. While they seemed mysterious or odd to other students, she said, she found the intimacy of the group unusual.
"I knew from the beginning, or as soon as I got to know her, really, that being a producer was her path," Greene said. "Seeing that name pop up, we have a lot of pride in her and we have a lot of pride in what we’re doing with the program."
Synclaire was laid off from Comedy Central, her first job after graduation, because of COVID-19 and restructuring.
"You get laid off, and it's like the world is just swept out under your feet," Synclaire said. "The only option I had in my mind was to choose to be impulsive and motivated and to jump onto this project."
Greene said she was resourceful in her work. He said that "comes from her life and how hard she’s had to work to get to where she is."
Because of the pandemic, the Sundance festival was restructured. Film screenings were offered both digitally and in-person at select independent theaters around the nation, which followed local health guidelines. Synclaire thought it was a change for the better. The remote screenings allowed the three Texas girls featured to be able to see the Sundance film about them in Dallas with some of the filmmaking team.
"I got into documentary filmmaking to give a voice to marginalized individuals, and I think it really doesn’t matter if you’re making a film that then becomes unaccessible to the people you want to watch it," Synclaire said. She hopes that future Sundance festivals keep the online element.
"This is the dream that people wait for, and I'm experiencing it now, which is just so insane." Synclaire said. "Everybody's like, 'Well, what's next?' and I'm like, 'I have no clue. I have no idea.'"