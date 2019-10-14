A $1.2 million federal grant will expand an MU Graduate Psychology Education program that trains psychology interns to help underserved communities battle the opioid epidemic.
Laura Schopp, chair and professor of health psychology and principal investigator of the training program, said she is excited to have the funding from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration because it will help enormously to fight the opioid crisis.
“Our opioid prescription rate is much higher than the national average," said Schopp. “Unless we address the underlying challenges, we will not battle the opioid issue.”
According to Schopp, 29% of opioid users are not using them the way they are prescribed.
“The opioid crisis has hit Missouri hard," Schopp said.
The graduate program is focused on training the next generation of healthcare officials who will continue to grapple with the issue, she said.
Interns trained through the program will be able to provide clinical services to rural communities, such as the one surrounding Waynesville in central Missouri, and urban communities, like Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, according to MU news bureau.
The interns in the program will learn what it takes to meet the multiple challenges that people are struggling with, such as opioid addiction, that result from a lack of access to health care.
John Lace, a doctoral student at St. Louis University, is currently completing the clinical internship at MU and learning what it takes to rise to the challenge.
“I am earning my Ph.D. from St. Louis University, but I am attending Mizzou for a full year to do real boots-on-the-ground, hands-on clinical work with all sorts of folks who have all different sorts of (medical) concerns," Lace said.
The majority of Lace's training in St. Louis was in a community health center through the university. Lace said he was able to help underserved patients access mental health care that would otherwise be cost prohibitive or take months to be received. Now Lace has the chance to do that in Columbia.
“Here we have such a wide catchment area through the university health system that I think a lot of our patients are, by no fault of their own, simply underserved because of the more rural nature,” Lace said. “This is my first time really working in a rural medical catchment area so I’m learning a lot … being out here in Columbia.”
Lace said he is excited about the grant because more interns have already been hired, which expands the clinical time for research.
The grant will allow for the internship program to expand its four doctoral internships to 11 in 2019 and add seven more internships in 2020 and 2021, according to MU News Bureau.