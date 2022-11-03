Future rounds of college admissions could be significantly altered depending on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in two similar affirmative action cases. 

Affirmative action is the the favoring of those belonging to groups that have been historically discriminated against. In the case of college admissions, the question is whether race should be taken into account.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and women's and gender studies. Reach me at ggaydw@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you