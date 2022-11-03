Future rounds of college admissions could be significantly altered depending on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in two similar affirmative action cases.
Affirmative action is the the favoring of those belonging to groups that have been historically discriminated against. In the case of college admissions, the question is whether race should be taken into account.
Advocate, author and law professor Jonathan C. Augustine weighed in on the importance of diversity and the future of affirmative action on Wednesday, as part of an MU lecture series. He used gumbo to illustrate his core thesis.
"From a diversity perspective, those ingredients really complement one another, never compete with one another," Augustine said. "They have the authentic ability to stand on their own."
The commonly used "melting pot" metaphor describes cultures merging in American society — Augustine views this as assimilation or an attempt to fit in.
In a pot of gumbo, however, the ingredients join together but don't combine, he said.
"It compels us to say that people need to be in a community with others who are not like them if they're going to be better people," he said.
The cases currently being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court accuse Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill of incidences of discrimination in the schools' admissions processes.
Students for Fair Admissions have accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants by judging personality characteristics based on racial stereotypes as well as holding these applicants to a higher standard. The advocacy group has also accused UNC of discrimination against white and Asian applicants by favoring those who are Black, Hispanic and Native American.
These cases aren't the first of such cases being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
A 2016 decision involving the University of Texas at Austin upheld affirmative action, allowing colleges and universities to continue using race as a factor in the admissions process.
Augustine shared his concerns about continuing to use affirmative action in the college admissions process, but emphasized the importance of diversity, celebrating differences and encouraging differing opinions, especially in the classroom.
"It's inevitable, we will disagree, but we never should be disagreeable," Augustine said. "That's how we learn from each other with the power of diversity."