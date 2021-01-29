The NextGen Precision Health Institute is scheduled to open on time in October, according to NextGen Executive Director Richard Barohn.
Barohn, MU executive vice chancellor for health affairs, said the almost $221 million project is also still on budget. The NextGen institute will focus on precision medicine, which takes lab research and translates it for use in patients based on their genetic makeup, traits and other factors.
Barohn provided the update Thursday afternoon to the Health Affairs Committee of the UM System Board of Curators in advance of the full board meeting next week.
The building is under construction near University Hospital at MU; the overall NextGen initiative involves all four campuses in the University of Missouri System.
The first wave of researchers to move in to the building includes 15 experts in cancer and immunology and cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze said Friday. Hiring is underway in other areas.
In response to a curator's question, University of Missouri President Mun Choi said that although the scientists will also teach, their priority is research productivity.
Money to fund the researchers for the first three years, $8 million, is coming from NextGen, the MU School of Medicine and MU Health Care.
Also Thursday, MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtright said the integration of Women's and Children's Hospital into the hospital complex on the main campus is expected to be done by summer 2024.
Curtright said the curators' financial commitment to the $232 million project in the midst of a pandemic is "unheard of."
The current hospital, on Keene Street in eastern Columbia, is in need of almost $50 million in repairs and improvements. That is what sparked the decision to centralize the health care campus, Maze said in an email Friday.
The new facilities will include a centralized patient tower similar to one already at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in May.
Meanwhile, between now and the fall, MU Health Care plans to add 85 beds to University Hospital and consolidate several pediatric units.
Barohn also updated the board on COVID-19 vaccinations by MU Health Care. He said more than 12,000 vaccines have been administered under the phased approach, beginning with public-facing health care workers then first responders and emergency services and public health infrastructure personnel next.
Once supplies are fully available, the goal is to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day at Faurot Field.