The top MU Health Care official is a finalist for the same position at a health care system in south Florida.
MU Health Care's CEO Jonathan Curtright was confirmed as one of four finalists to fill the position of CEO at Memorial Healthcare System, based out of Hollywood, Florida.
Memorial Healthcare enlisted the national search firm Wittkieffer, which compiled candidates for the first round of interviews. The health system's governing board will select a CEO after interviewing finalists in person, though the timeline for these interviews has yet to be announced. Memorial Healthcare operates six hospitals out of Broward County in Florida, housing over 1600 beds and employing 14,000 people.
Curtright has been MU Health Care CEO since 2017, having served as chief operating officer beforehand. He started with the system in 2016 and was in charge of "all acute and ambulatory operations."
He has bachelor's degrees in finance and economics from MU, as well as a master's degree in hospital administration from MU. Curtright worked for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In 2021, he also won the CHIME-AHA Transformational Leadership Award for designing digital health care tools to help prevent patients from dying of sepsis.
Curtright couldn't be reached for comment. A MU Health Care spokesperson said the organization is growing and therefore it is not uncommon for its officials to be sought after for hire by other employers.