MU Health Care is eliminating five hospital leadership positions as part of a "restructuring," spokesperson Eric Maze confirmed Friday.
Maze did not specify which positions were being eliminated or the timeframe of the cuts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MU Health Care is eliminating five hospital leadership positions as part of a "restructuring," spokesperson Eric Maze confirmed Friday.
Maze did not specify which positions were being eliminated or the timeframe of the cuts.
“While MU Health Care is in a strong position, we believe we can do a better job of preparing for the future by aligning resources and improving collaboration across the organization to create more streamlined services,” said Nim Chinniah, MU Health Care's interim CEO, in a statement. “We believe this restructuring will better position us to save and improve more lives every day.”
Ric Ransom will begin his role as the permanent CEO on May 1, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The UM System Board of Curators were briefed during a February meeting about "acute financial challenges" within MU Health Care.
Maze did not specify whether the eliminations were related to finances.
Mun Choi, the UM System President and MU Chancellor, wrote in a February letter to the editor that he is "optimistic" about MU Health Care's future, adding that it "is in a strong financial position and has significant resources to meet operations and to thrive as an organization."
This is a developing story and may be updated.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Higher Education editor
gsdrrd@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.