MU Health Care experienced a data breach last fall involving patient information, it announced Thursday in a news release.
There is no indication patients’ information has been misused, according to MU Health Care. It is providing complementary credit monitoring services to those whose Social Security numbers were compromised, and is implementing additional security measures to its email protocol, the release states. {/span}
{span}After launching an investigation into the incident MU Health Care worked to secure the accounts involved in the breach, and finished notifying those whose information was comprised on May 5.
On Sept. 21, MU Health Care learned an unauthorized person potentially gained access to the emails of some MU students affiliated with the health system.
Those students had created a third-party email using the same username and password as their MU accounts. Credentials were then stolen from the third party and used to gain access to the students’ university emails, according to the release.
The information compromised included names, birthdates, medical record numbers, insurance information and some treatment information, including types of medication. Some social security numbers were also compromised for a limited number of patients, according to the release.