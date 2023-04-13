MU Health Care is meeting financial goals set at the UM System Board of Curators' last Health Affairs Committee meeting.
Among the committee's goals was to have a $45 million operating margin. Projections show that MU will hit this goal, and perhaps surpass it by June, Chief Financial Officer Dustin Thomas said.
The committee met at the Women's and Children's Hospital on Thursday to discuss this financial update and other developments in research collaboration, new administration hires and rural health outreach efforts.
In February, a UM System Board of Curators meeting revealed that MU Health Care did not have enough cash on hand to cover 200 days of expenses, a critical threshold for the financial health of the institution.
Thomas said that although finances are back on track, there is plenty of work to be done to make sure revenue matches expenses. One major difficulty for health care systems nationwide is keeping up with the costs of agency labor.
"Agency is a big problem for the industry everywhere," Thomas said. "This is not abnormal to us, and it is going to take time to claw our way out of this."
The committee also took time to acknowledge several newly-hired administrators coming to MU Health Care and the MU School of Medicine. This comes after five positions were eliminated from the hospital leadership team.
The new hires include Ric Ransom, who will join May 1 as CEO of MU Health Care and Bettina Mittendorfer, who is coming from Washington University in St. Louis to serve as the senior associate dean for research at the School of Medicine. Emily Fondahn will be the hospital's new chief quality officer and will also be involved in clinical care.
"By practicing clinical care delivery, she'll maintain a front-line perspective on issues that impact quality and safety for our patients," Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs, said.
In addition to administrators, MU Health is working persistently to hire new clinicians and researchers. The process includes a weekly recruitment meeting attended by the executive team where department chairs present reports on potential candidates and decisions are made "in real time."
"It's very active process," Barohn said.
In addition to considerations for quality patient care, MU Health Care leadership is eyeing potential collaborations between departments and institutions.
Barohn hinted at potential collaborations between the medical school and engineering department. Provost Colin Potts, speaking on behalf of Missouri University of Science and Technology, echoed a priority to improve potential for bioengineering collaboration and research.