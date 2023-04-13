MU Health Care is meeting financial goals set at the UM System Board of Curators' last Health Affairs Committee meeting.

Among the committee's goals was to have a $45 million operating margin. Projections show that MU will hit this goal, and perhaps surpass it by June, Chief Financial Officer Dustin Thomas said.

  Health and Higher Education Reporter, Spring 2023.

    Studying magazine journalism.

    Reach me at grace.e.kenyon@missouri.edu

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022.

