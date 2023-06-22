MU Health Care's finances are on track to hit operating margin targets and are outpacing many university health system peers, according to a presentation given to the Board of Curators' Health Affairs Committee Thursday.
The health care system reported an operating gain of $90.6 million in fiscal year 2021 but saw a significant decline the next year, finishing FY 2022 with a gain of $28.8 million.
The committee had previously set a $45 million operating margin goal for the end of June. Chief Financial Officer Dustin Thomas said MU Health Care's operating margin is at about $44 million as of the end of May, putting it "in good shape" to reach the goal by the end of the fiscal year.
Thomas said "some exciting work ... going on underneath these numbers" is that MU Health Care is spending slightly less money on employees hired from staffing agencies, who tend to cost more than employees hired directly.
Thomas also reported that MU Health Care's financials put it ahead of other university health systems. Healthcare management consultant Kaufman Hall helped MU Health Care staff put together a data comparison between MU and other AA-rated systems, including those at University of Iowa and University of Wisconsin.
The report found that MU is ahead of the median in several areas as of the first quarter of FY 2023. Notably, MU Health Care's operating margin is both ahead of and grew faster than the median, compared to when it was far below the median in 2022.
MU Health Care's revenue-to-expenditure ratio is stronger than its peers, too. In the first quarter of FY 2023, the median health system saw a 9% growth in revenue and an 8% growth in expenditures from the same quarter of FY 2022; MU Health Care's revenue grew 15% and its expenditures grew 9% in the same period.
"That is a benefit of being geographically located the way that we are and the benefit of offering the services that we offer," Thomas said. "Continuing to offer those high level services will be what allows us to continue to grow our revenue faster than our peers."
Not all the numbers looked good for MU, though. Labor expenses for MU Health Care grew 3% faster than the median over the last two years, and drug expenses were more than twice as high as the median.
Thomas said this puts MU in the top 10th percentile of drug expenses.
"We have a significant retail pharmacy business where we're filling prescriptions that people take home," Thomas said. "Our academic peers also have those businesses, but if that is creating some noise in the data, we want to make sure that we're looking at those items." Thomas said that helps them focus in on certain areas for improvement.
Another aspect of MU Health Care's finances discussed at the meeting was philanthropic donations.
Jackie Lewis, the MU vice chancellor for advancement, said that MU Health Care has raised about $28 million in donations this year — more than the last two years combined.
MU Health Care received two $5 million donations this year. Another catalyst behind boosted donations this year is the construction of the new Children's Hospital, for which MU Health Care has raised nearly $9 million as of the end of May. Lewis said the search continues for a $25 million dollar donation that would allow the donor to name the new hospital.
Lewis said MU Health Care expects to maintain strong donation levels in the future.
"We had a couple of really nice gifts, but I do think that we have become more strategic and more deliberate in our approach," Lewis said. "We've gone through an intensive training for all of our fundraisers across the university, and I think we're seeing that pay off."
In other news, this was the first curators meeting for Ric Ransom, the new CEO of MU Health Care who began his appointment in May. Ransom previously served as president of the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in the Madison Region.
“What resonated with me about Ric was his significant experience leading through change and leading through growth, his clear passion for academic medicine and its accompanying health systems, his commitment to developing his people and (that) he’s community minded,” Curator Robin Wenneker said.