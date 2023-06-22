MU Health Care's finances are on track to hit operating margin targets and are outpacing many university health system peers, according to a presentation given to the Board of Curators' Health Affairs Committee Thursday.

The health care system reported an operating gain of $90.6 million in fiscal year 2021 but saw a significant decline the next year, finishing FY 2022 with a gain of $28.8 million.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2023. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

  • Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you