MU Health plans to integrate Women's and Children’s Hospital into the main hospital complex on the south end of the MU campus, according to a presentation this week to an arm of the UM System Board of Curators.
Jonathan Curtright, CEO of MU Health Care, offered a preliminary plan to the Health Affairs Committee on Wednesday in advance of the full board meeting next week.
The move will save $20 million a year, Curtright said.
"A building does not make Women's and Children's Hospital," he said. "We will continue to be an outstanding leader in those services, and we will continue to make major investments in those facilities to ensure we have the best women's health care services in central Missouri."
He said the savings will result in part from ending duplication of some services — in radiology, for example.
Under tentative plans, Women's and Children's would be placed in a building that would be built by the under construction NextGen Precision Health Institute, Curtright said.
There are ideas on what to do with the current hospital building, on the north end of Keene Street in eastern Columbia, but no firm plans yet, he said.
More details will be presented to curators in November.
MU Health Care also plans to add 80 or more beds to University Hospital. Curtright said a team looking into doing so found usable non-clinical space and the plan is in motion.