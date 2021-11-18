MU Health Care has reported 59 positive flu tests since Sunday.
In total, 81 flu cases have been reported since Oct. 1, according to Eric Maze, communications strategist at MU Health Care. The hospital has only recently seen a sudden uptick in cases.
Of the 81 cases, 57 were college-aged patients between 18 and 22.
Boone Hospital has reported zero flu cases for the season so far. The hospital is anticipating increased flu numbers coinciding with a decrease of masking in Columbia, according to an email from Benjamin Cornelius, director of marketing at Boone Hospital.
Missouri's past flu seasons have averaged 100 to 300 flu-related deaths in the state, while last year's flu season had a historically low number of three deaths.
Studies have projected a far worse flu season this winter. Last year's flu season was light, and because fewer people were exposed to the virus, natural immunity may have faded in the population.
The relaxation of COVID-19 safety measures across the world has already led to an increase in respiratory viruses, Mark Roberts, study author and lab director at Pitt Public Health, said in a news release.
The studies indicated this coming flu season could lead to 20% more flu cases than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's average expectation of nine million to 41 million cases.
As of Wednesday, the CDC is currently investigating a flu outbreak of 528 cases at the University of Michigan.