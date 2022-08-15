MU Health Care will open a new entrance Tuesday for children and families at the Children's Emergency Room at University Hospital.
The new entrance will be located on the west side of University Hospital along Dean's Drive, according to a news release from MU Health Care. Parking for the entrance is offered in designated spots within the Tiger Avenue parking structure.
The Children's Emergency Room was recently opened at University Hospital and, like the previous location on Keene Street, offers kid-friendly services.
According to the MU Health Care website, it is also the only emergency room in mid-Missouri dedicated to pediatric care. The new space is focused on making a comfortable experience for children, with kid-oriented care teams, equipment, decor and even a facility dog.
The Children's Emergency Room moved from Keene Street as part of the effort by MU Health Care to establish a centralized hospital campus. Construction began in October last year on a new tower for the Children's Hospital and Birthing Center, which is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024.