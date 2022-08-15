MU Health Care will open a new entrance Tuesday for children and families at the Children's Emergency Room at University Hospital. 

The new entrance will be located on the west side of University Hospital along Dean's Drive, according to a news release from MU Health Care. Parking for the entrance is offered in designated spots within the Tiger Avenue parking structure.

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

