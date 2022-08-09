The new Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico will open next week, announced a MU Health Care news release Tuesday.

The new clinic will open Tuesday, Aug. 16 and will be located inside the South Clark Medical Building, 3626 S. Clark St.

