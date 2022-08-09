The new Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico will open next week, announced a MU Health Care news release Tuesday.
The new clinic will open Tuesday, Aug. 16 and will be located inside the South Clark Medical Building, 3626 S. Clark St.
According to the release, the full-service clinic will provide "a convenient and cost-effective option" from MU Health Care emergency medicine providers for individuals ages 3 months and older needing urgent, non-life-threatening medical care.
"Our goal is to offer patients the highest-quality care with the greatest convenience, while also being able to connect patients with more than 600 MU Health Care doctors in more than 80 specialities working together to ensure patients get the best care possible," Matthew Robins, MU Health Care's Emergency Medicine chair, said in the release.
Services available at the clinic will include lab services, IV hydration and medication, X-rays, breathing treatments and care for asthma and respiratory infections.
Matthews said in the release the clinic will eventually offer care from local providers Simon McKeown, MD, and physician assistant Tyler Sanders.
The urgent care clinic will share its Clark Street location with MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic in Mexico, which opened its doors to patients in July. MU Health announced plans to open both facilities in June following Noble Health's suspension of inpatient operations in Audrain County in the spring.
MU Health spokesperson Eric Maze told the Missourian, “The expansion of MU Health Care in Audrain county aligns with our commitment to expand access to health care in Missouri's rural communities."
Mizzou Urgent Care will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week and patients will receive care on a walk-in basis.
