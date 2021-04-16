MU Remembers, a virtual ceremony in memory of current MU students, staff and faculty who died since the fall of 2020, was led at 3 p.m. Friday by University of Missouri President Mun Choi.

Those remembered were:

Students

Miriam Sekyere, Mizzou Online, Sinclair School of Nursing

Jillian Robison, Mizzou Online, College of Education

Miles Barnhart, graduate student, College of Engineering

Emily Kirk, undergraduate, Sinclair School of Nursing

Drew King, undergraduate, School of Health Professions

Justin Lee, undergraduate, College of Arts & Science

Joseph Pedrotti, undergraduate, College of Engineering

Staff and faculty

Shane Bader, staff, landscape services

Gwendolyn Bailey, staff, medical intensive care

Barry Cardwell, staff, UP payment services

Ronda Chamberlain, staff, facility operations

Chelsea Deroche, faculty, medical research office

Michael Edmund Domanowski, staff, patient dining services

Ameia Ferguson, staff, veterinary diagnostic laboratory

Jim Hall, staff, telecommunications

Raynolde Pereira, faculty, accountancy

Phyllis Rice, staff, orthopaedic surgery

Joan Tapp, staff, surgery clinic

Students in need of support may call the Counseling Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (573) 882-6601 to speak with an on-call counselor. Faculty and staff may do the same by calling (573) 882-6701.

