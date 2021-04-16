MU Remembers, a virtual ceremony in memory of current MU students, staff and faculty who died since the fall of 2020, was led at 3 p.m. Friday by University of Missouri President Mun Choi.
Those remembered were:
Students
Miriam Sekyere, Mizzou Online, Sinclair School of Nursing
Jillian Robison, Mizzou Online, College of Education
Miles Barnhart, graduate student, College of Engineering
Emily Kirk, undergraduate, Sinclair School of Nursing
Drew King, undergraduate, School of Health Professions
Justin Lee, undergraduate, College of Arts & Science
Joseph Pedrotti, undergraduate, College of Engineering
Staff and faculty
Shane Bader, staff, landscape services
Gwendolyn Bailey, staff, medical intensive care
Barry Cardwell, staff, UP payment services
Ronda Chamberlain, staff, facility operations
Chelsea Deroche, faculty, medical research office
Michael Edmund Domanowski, staff, patient dining services
Ameia Ferguson, staff, veterinary diagnostic laboratory
Jim Hall, staff, telecommunications
Raynolde Pereira, faculty, accountancy
Phyllis Rice, staff, orthopaedic surgery
Joan Tapp, staff, surgery clinic
Students in need of support may call the Counseling Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (573) 882-6601 to speak with an on-call counselor. Faculty and staff may do the same by calling (573) 882-6701.