Amid ongoing debate over how to integrate artificial intelligence into higher education, MU leaders gathered Friday for a workshop and discussion of best practices for the emerging technology.

Attendees split into breakout groups to discuss topics ranging from education and research opportunities to legal and ethical implications.

