Amid ongoing debate over how to integrate artificial intelligence into higher education, MU leaders gathered Friday for a workshop and discussion of best practices for the emerging technology.
Attendees split into breakout groups to discuss topics ranging from education and research opportunities to legal and ethical implications.
One theme that emerged from Friday's talks was a desire to incorporate student perspectives in the integration of AI tools.
In favor of seeking young voices on the matter was Xinhao Xu, an assistant professor in the School of Information Science and Learning Technologies who helped lead an educational opportunities discussion at the workshop.
"We think that we should extend this and we should bring more people, more mindsets," Xu said. "For our next generation, for the people who grew up with digital technologies, we cannot design education opportunities (or) education materials for them without their involvement."
To solicit a range of opinions on AI, university leaders may look to survey MU's faculty for the experiences they've already had with the tools.
Programs like ChatGPT, which can produce text answering a wide range of prompts or questions, have garnered attention from instructors because of how students may use them to cheat on assignments.
And nationally, a group of more than 20,000 people — including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk — signed an open letter urging AI labs to pause research and consider the societal risks of AI. At least two people affiliated with MU — a medical school professor and a Ph.D. student — have signed the letter.
For the university, challenges with AI may go beyond academic dishonesty, though.
Jenny Bossaller, an associate professor for the School of Information Science and Learning Technologies who led an ethics discussion, wondered if familiarity with AI would widen a gap between "well-resourced" students and those without the same access.
"That's an ethical question that is related to medical education, but also education just across the board," she said.
Victoria Mondelli, the founding director of MU's Teaching for Learning Center, created a professional development series for the university alongside Amy Lannin, the director of the Campus Writing Program, centered around the incorporation of AI. Their conversations with deans, faculty and other stakeholders identified several core ideas.
“We created the themes, the philosophical implications, pedagogical considerations, research, creative works, and the topics that come up with policy,” Mondelli said.
The future of AI in education is still largely undecided, with decision-makers split on how exactly to proceed.
It "depends how you look at it," Mondelli said. "It's either a problem or an opportunity or a little bit of both — for society and educators, in particular."
As part of the professional development series, a visual studies professor and a professor in the theatre department will lead a session about the future of the arts in the age of AI on April 20.