Many of the MU Homecoming traditions have been canceled, but a few will be hosted virtually, and a few will make their first appearance, according to a release from the MU News Bureau on Thursday.
MU will be hosting several virtual events such as the Spirit Rally and Mizzou Hall of Fame Ceremony. Other events, such as the Tiger Food Fight and Decorate the District, will still take place with precautions such as masks and social distancing.
Tiger Food Fight has adopted a drive-thru approach for canned donations, which will happen from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Reynolds Alumni Center.
Student organizations will still be decorating the District while social distancing. Starting Oct. 15, residents can visit downtown Columbia to see the finished decorations.
The process for a virtual Homecoming has been in the works since early summer, said Todd McCubbin, executive director of the MU Alumni Association. The Alumni Association was unsure about the date of a Homecoming game, he said.
“We were largely following along with the athletics department,” McCubbin said. “We didn’t even know if there would be a Homecoming game.”
Some staff were reassigned to a virtual team, in addition to the Homecoming team, to see what events could be held virtually. At last year’s Homecoming there was discussion about expanding Homecoming celebrations for alumni who are not able to make it to Columbia.
“There is no doubt that virtual content and virtual engagement, from an alumni relations perspective, is something that will stick with us after this is long gone,” McCubbin said.
This year MU will be able to test out some new virtual events, such as the Homecoming Parade 5K. The Homecoming Parade 5K allows alumni from all over the country to walk, run or bike in their own community.
Other events, such as the Spirit Rally and Mizzou Hall of Fame, were easier to “flip” virtually, McCubbin said. These events will be largely prerecorded and participant-submitted videos.
“These are important moments, although it’s not the same as being there,” McCubbin said.
The bigger traditional events, like the parade or the talent show, were canceled after discussions with the Boone County Health Department and examination of the restrictions on MU’s campus.
“We do think that for the 109th edition we are going to do our best to pull the Mizzou family together,” McCubbin said.