Members of the community can join UM System President Mun Choi and the MU community as they remember students, faculty and staff who have died since the fall of 2020.
A wreath-laying ceremony will be held virtually at 3 p.m. Friday. You can view the event here.
Students in need of support during this difficult time can call the Counseling Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (573) 882-6601 to speak with an on-call counselor. Faculty and staff can do the same by calling (573) 882-6701.
Contact University Events at events@missouri.edu or (573)882-1989 if you have any questions about the MU Remembers event.