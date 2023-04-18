MU hosts Swahili Language & Culture presentations

Elena Wilson, left, and Kalika Stiles present their final project for their Studies in Black Cultures class on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. They both are wearing Swahili clothing and jewelry.
The Black Studies Department hosted the Swahili Language & Culture Program on Tuesday in MU Student Center. Upon arrival, the students were encouraged to put on Swahili clothes brought by the administrators to wear during the event. The students presented their final projects in front of the rest of the class in four different groups. Each group presented different East African tribes and different information about their language, culture and beliefs. After the presentations, the students enjoyed Swahili food and music. They also played a Kahoot game pertaining to Swahili topics. The Studies in Black Cultures class is taught by Elizabeth Kaganda.
I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
