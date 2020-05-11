Starting Tuesday, finalists to be MU's next vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity & equity will appear in virtual candidate presentations and open forums.
The first is Maurice Gipson, vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement at Arkansas State University. His forum will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Gipson's CV and cover letter can be viewed on the search webpage.
The names of the other two finalists will not be released until between 24 and 48 hours before their forums, MU spokesman Christian Basi said. The next forums are May 18 and May 20.
Forums will be held via a Zoom webinar hosted by search committee co-chairs Pat Okker, dean of the College of Arts and Science, and Michael Middleton, MU professor emeritus, former MU deputy chancellor and interim UM system president.
Each forum will begin with a 15-minute presentation from that day's finalist, followed by a Q&A session moderated by the co-chairs.
Participants can submit questions ahead of time through an MU digital form or through the Zoom chat function during the forum.
The role is that of MU's chief diversity officer. The position was created in response to student demands after campus protests in 2015.
The person will work with faculty, staff, students, alumni, system leadership and community partners to "enhance a climate and culture where all members have a sense of belonging, equitable treatment and the opportunity to thrive," according to the job description.
Whoever is selected will succeed Kevin McDonald, MU's first vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity & equity. McDonald left MU in July 2019 to take a similar position at the University of Virginia.