All fraternity activities at MU, including social events, were halted Wednesday after a freshman was taken to the hospital amid concerns about alcohol poisoning.
The decision was made by the Interfraternity Council in conjunction with university administration.
The ban on activities was announced after a freshman was found unresponsive early Wednesday during a party in a fraternity house. The fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, has been suspended both by the university and the national organization.
The MU Police Department and the Office of Student Accountability and Support are both investigating to determine if any criminal statutes or university regulations were violated.
The campus community was alerted to the situation through an email sent shortly before 6 p.m. by Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs at MU.
Stackman said the incident and other recent events are prompting the university to conduct a thorough review of the Greek system, including the methods put in place to ensure safety at fraternity events. No fraternity activities, including university-sanctioned activities, will be allowed while the investigation is underway.
The university will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations, Stackman said in the email, and they could face criminal charges.
Based on the initial investigation, several members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity are believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during a party at the fraternity.
"The safety of our community is our highest priority," Stackman said. "When we learn about incidents that threaten student safety, we use all of our resources to investigate and hold accountable those responsible of violating university rules and laws."
Conner Sibley, president of IFC and an MU senior, said the council “stands in agreement with the actions taken by the university."
"When we learned of what happened, the Interfraternity Council (IFC) Executive Board unanimously voted to support the decision to halt all fraternity activities,” Sibley said. “Nothing is more important than the safety of the Mizzou community.”