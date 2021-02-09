MU will restructure programs in the College of Human Environmental Sciences, the university announced in an email Monday.
The restructuring will reassign existing departments of the college to related or similar programs across campus. It will enable better collaboration among researchers and simplify students’ academic choices, according to the news release.
The final restructuring of departments will go into effect Aug. 1.
This is common practice at the university, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. MU regularly reviews its programs to make them compatible with industry and student demands. The discussions about the change have been ongoing and are not related to financial burdens brought by COVID-19, Basi confirmed.
Furthermore, Basi said all programs will continue without noticeable differences for current students.
“These academic programs are continuing. Students can still enroll in the majors and still receive their degrees,” Basi said.
The departments to be restructured include:
- Nutrition and Exercise Physiology
- Textile and Apparel Management
- Human Development and Family Science
- Personal Financial Planning
- Architectural Studies
Basi said collaboration and merging between neighboring disciplines will prepare students for competition in the job market.
“We’re seeing, over the last 15 to 20 years, a rapid evolution of industry,” he said. “And we have the ability to keep pace, and in fact, to be out in front of that.”
It is still unclear if the change will affect the employment of faculty and staff in any way, Basi said.
The email said the university will work with deans, faculty, staff and students to implement the changes.
“Faculty and staff are going to have the opportunity to provide input and feedback to the Provost before any final decisions are made,” Basi said.
This feedback will be used to find the best academic home for the involved departments.