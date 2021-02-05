MU's Task Force for Contextualization of the Thomas Jefferson Statue recommended a sign be installed alongside the Francis Quadrangle sculpture in its Jan. 15 report to University of Missouri President Mun Choi.
The four-page report, obtained by the Missourian through a public records request, tracked the activities of the committee, including six meetings, the resignation of two members and a final proposal that was approved by a majority of members.
The recommended sign details the origins of the statue at MU; Jefferson's role in drafting the Declaration of Independence, owning enslaved persons and promoting policy removing Indigenous peoples; and cites Jefferson's "words and his dedication to the pursuit of knowledge." It will include a QR code directing viewers to a page containing further information, which the committee suggested be MU's Ellis Library Guide on the statue.
The sign also mentions Sally Hemings, who was one of 600 people enslaved by Jefferson and who bore six of his children, but does not characterize the relationship as nonconsensual as many historians have concluded, stating that Jefferson "fathered six children" with Hemings. Her name was sprayed in graffiti near the sculpture in June, which led to a student being charged with a property damage misdemeanor.
But the committee's report also says the sign is "the beginning of a much larger process that exceeds the task force's original charge," noting that other universities, including the University of Virginia, are working to address the role of slaveholders in their founding and history.
Choi has passed the task force recommendation report on to the UM System Board of Curators for its consideration, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said Friday.
The statue on Francis Quadrangle, a gift from donors in MU's Jefferson Club, has drawn ire from protesters and activists for years, including during the 2015 campus protests. In summer 2020, after the police killing of George Floyd and renewed calls for racial justice and equity, the sculpture became the subject of further scrutiny. Choi and the curators decided unequivocally that the statue would not be removed, spurring more protests that lasted into the fall 2020 semester and led to students being referred to MU's conduct office.
Campus leaders doubled down on that stance when MU purchased a $20,000 acrylic casing for the tombstone of Jefferson, which is near the seated sculpture on the quad.
Not every member of the committee agreed with the final proposal, according to the report. Two members resigned before it was submitted. Terrell Christian resigned from the committee before its first meeting in August, according to the report. Tori Schafer, president of the MU Graduate Professional Council, was invited to join the task force in October and resigned a month later.
The task force, chaired by Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, met six times after its establishment by Choi's executive order in July 2020. It met initially in August, once in September, twice in October and twice in December, according to the report. A planned November meeting was canceled to allow members to participate in a lecture hosted by the Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship and Justice.
The committee consulted several outside sources during its deliberations, according to the report. That included Kevin McDonald, former vice chancellor of inclusion, diversity and equity at MU who now serves in a similar role at the University of Virginia. McDonald said that his new campus was "struggling with that same issue," having been founded by Jefferson, and that the UVA president had not yet appointed a task force.
Sculptor George Lundeen was also contacted by the committee and made aware of its work, according to the report. He acknowledged the "difficulty of the charge and expressed appreciation for being considered in the process."
In June, Lundeen told the Missourian that if MU wanted to sell or give away the statue, it could "put it back on a truck, and (he)'ll come and get it."