Elizabeth “Liz” Brixey was deep in a conversation with a news reporting class, dissecting the events of the day, when an entourage that included UM System President Mun Choi marched into the classroom.
Brixey, an associate professor at the MU School of Journalism and a faculty editor at the Missourian, was stunned to learn that she had been awarded a Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence.
In all, five MU professors were awarded Kemper Fellowships this week — two on Monday, and the remaining three on Tuesday. The awards include a $15,000 stipend for each recipient.
“What happens now?” Brixey joked, surrounded by students and colleagues offering her congratulations.
Brixey has made a career of mentoring journalism students, many of whom have gone on to illustrious careers.
“I had no idea that I would fall so head-over-heels in love with you all,” Brixey told her students, adding that her relationship with student journalists “has been the greatest gift of my life.”
Brixey received both her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the Missouri School of Journalism.
Since joining the school’s faculty in 2003, Brixey has been frequently recognized for her distinguished teaching. She received the 2017 O.O. McIntyre Professorship for Teaching Excellence and the 2019 Maxine Christopher Shutz award.
On Monday, Kemper Fellowships were awarded to Christopher Baines, a professor at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, and Eric Parsons, a professor at the MU College of Arts & Sciences Department of Economics.
On Tuesday, Kemper Fellowships were awarded to Brixey, psychology professor Lisa Bauer and engineering professor James “Jim” Noble.
‘Empowering students’
Bauer is an associate teaching professor of psychological sciences at MU.
Like Brixey, Bauer was awarded the Kemper Fellowship during a classroom visit by Choi and Steve Sowers, executive vice president at Commerce Bank.
Students often mention how wonderful Bauer is as a professor, said Nicole Monnier, College of Arts & Sciences associate dean of undergraduate studies.
“At the end of the day, what moves me the most is what I hear directly from individual students who come through my door, who uniformly testify to her compassion and to the support she provides for their academic, professional and personal lives,” Monnier said. “Quietly, competently, she is doing more; she’s empowering students to take charge of their own learning both inside and outside of the classroom.”
Training future engineers
Noble is a professor and chair of the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering. He also is director of undergraduate studies and interim director of graduate studies.
He has taught at MU for three decades, and throughout that time has been the recipient of many illustrious awards.
He was the inaugural recipient of a Win Horner Award for Innovative Writing Intensive Teaching, a four-time recipient of the MU execMBA Teaching Award and a 12-time recipient of the Outstanding IMSE Teaching award.
Noble received his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Oklahoma, as well as his master’s and doctorate in industrial engineering from Purdue University.
“The greatest honor has been to have had the opportunity to be a part of training future industrial engineers to make an impact in society,” Noble said.