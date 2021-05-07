Robin Roberts was excited to watch her son, Jacob Burton, graduate in person. Burton was awarded a doctorate in physical therapy at one of five MU commencement ceremonies held Friday in Mizzou Arena.
“I’m really glad Mizzou was able to do this for the graduates,” Roberts said. “I was afraid we weren’t going to be able to attend.”
Last year, MU canceled in-person commencement ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although in person, more than two dozen ceremonies this year are being held over two weekends, and social distancing and masks are required. Graduates could invite no more than six people. Ceremonies are livestreamed.
Stephens College also is holding commencement ceremonies this weekend, and Columbia College held them last weekend. Two weeks ago, MU invited back 2020 graduates for belated graduation ceremonies; about 1,500 alums returned.
“I’m just hoping everyone keeps their masks on,” Burton said. “We’re still in a pandemic.”
The 1 p.m. ceremony Friday was for students receiving master's degrees in occupational therapy and doctorates in physical therapy, all part of the School of Health Professions. About 100 graduates sat in socially distanced chairs on the arena floor while family members and friends were grouped in “pods” around the stands. Wall signs and floor markers reminded people to keep six feet apart and wear their masks. Most did.
Even though commencement ceremonies look different this year — with what would usually be one big school or college ceremony broken down into smaller ones alphabetically or by degree type — the excitement of a graduation feels the same. At the ceremony for the health professions graduate students, the cheers of friends and families echoed through the arena as everyone awaited the start.
Cheers continued when Kristofer Hagglund, dean of the School of Health Professions, asked the families to stand and applaud the graduates' hard work. Then he asked the graduates to find their families in the crowd and thank them for their continued support. The graduates stood, waved and blew kisses.
Katelyn Todd, who received her doctorate in physical therapy, said she was thankful her family could be there in person.
“We’ve all been vaccinated, so I’m really excited they could come,” she said.
Prerecorded remarks offering congratulations from University of Missouri President Mun Choi and members of the UM System Board of Curators played on large screens at the front of the arena.
Cheers and shouts continued from the stands as the graduates walked forward to receive their diploma covers (diplomas arrive later by mail). Faculty members seated in front of the grads on the floor gave "air fives" to their former students as they danced and waved to their families on the way back to their seats.
The ceremony concluded with a prerecorded video of "Old Missouri," MU's alma mater and wrapped up in under an hour.
Burton was looking forward to sushi and a sake bomb, saying, “That sounds pretty nice right now.”
Todd, meanwhile, planned to go home with her family and eat ice cream cake.