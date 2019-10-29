MU opened its Land of the Osages Research Center on Tuesday. The new research center will specialize in agroforestry.
The grand opening was held in partnership with the Osage Nation, and the research center will be part of a network known as Agricultural Experiment Station . It is the first such center to open in more than 30 years, MU's press release said.
“The Land of the Osages Research Center will bring more transformative research and more life–changing opportunities to these communities, especially in the field of agroforestry,” Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said during the opening celebration, according to the press release. “More importantly, it will allow us to tackle this area’s specific needs with solutions that are tailored to its unique geographic and economic makeup.”
The Land of the Osages Research Center will offer demonstration trials, internship opportunities and workshops to train local communities in agroforestry practices, the press release said.
Agroforestry is a sustainable program that focuses on combining trees and shrubs with crops, and in some cases, livestock. These elements are then maintained on one piece of land as a single ecosystem, the MU statement said.
The center was made possible by a donation from Doug Allen, who was MU’s H.E. Garrett Endowed Chair Professor in 2006 before his passing in 2017.
After Chief Standing Bear and other representatives of the Osage Nation spoke at the grand opening, the event concluded with lunch, tours of the site and educational presentations about agroforestry.
“This is such an exciting day, and we’re so thankful for Doug’s willingness to pave the way for this center to become a reality,” said Sarah Lovell, co-superintendent of the center and director of the MU Center for Agroforestry. Lovell is the current H.E. Garrett Endowed Chair Professor. “His gift will allow us to further our already strong agroforestry programs and research, as well as build collaborations with the Osage Nation.”
The center is about an hour and a half southwest of Columbia in Gravois Mills.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam.