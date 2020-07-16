MU administrators denied Thursday that recent personnel actions would impede the university's efforts toward inclusion and diversity, acknowledged that there is still work to be done, and outlined recent efforts and initiatives in a virtual panel and Q & A.
Those participating in the virtual event, which was open to the public, submitted questions on the recent removal of College of Education Dean Kathryn Chval, the Thomas Jefferson statue on MU's campus, and steps being taken to make faculty of color feel more welcome on campus.
A panel of campus leaders, including UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi, Provost Latha Ramchand and Vice Chancellor of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Maurice Gipson, detailed efforts taken throughout the university to address inclusion, diversity and equity since fall 2015. The event lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.
Ramchand said that recent personnel actions at MU, including the removal of Chval as dean of the College of Education, would not impede the efforts of the university on issues of inclusion.
"Our commitment to inclusion and diversity is independent of people," Ramchand said.
She said that removal and other personnel actions, which she said could not be publicly discussed, did not have any relationship to the matters discussed Thursday, and that inclusion and diversity efforts on campus were not "in any way reduced" by those actions.
Faculty from the College of Education, upon learning of Chval's removal, criticized the lack of transparency from MU leaders regarding the decision, among other issues.
One question asked what steps were being taken to address faculty of color who weren't feeling welcome on campus, while another asked if campus leaders thought the university sought just tolerance or understanding in its efforts to address inclusion.
As an institution, MU has to move past "tolerance," said Gipson, who was selected for his role in June. He said as long as there were issues within departments or colleges, the university couldn't truly move toward progress.
Choi encouraged "empathy, understanding and recognizing the value of each individual" in the campus community, and said having conversations instilled with those values can be productive toward making progress.
That progress can also be made in the classroom, Ramchand said, through inclusive curriculum. She said every major should have a course that focuses on issues of diversity and equity.
"If we know how to teach inclusion, then we can live inclusion," she said.
When asked about the bronze Thomas Jefferson statue on campus, Choi said the university would be forming a "task force" made up of students, staff, faculty and historians to determine how to place the statue in proper historical context.
The removal of the statue from campus was the subject of a petition and student protests in May and June. Choi has said the decision to leave the Jefferson statue where it sits, on MU's Francis Quadrangle, is final.
Choi said the decision to keep the statue was a "difficult one," but affirmed that learning from history was important.
In a presentation preceding the question and answer session, campus leaders displayed statistical changes in enrollment and faculty since 2015, and outlined programming and initiatives throughout campus.
MU will launch a "bias hotline" next month, allowing students, faculty and staff to anonymously report acts of discrimination and racism, according to the presentation. Other new measures instituted by the university include mandatory training on cultural competency, bystander intervention and civil discourse and a review of MU Police Department's "use of force" policies and de-escalation tactics.
Gipson also discussed the findings of an American Council on Education report released in June, which found that steps toward inclusion, diversity and equity had been made on campus since 2015, but there was still work to be done.
The virtual panel and Q & A may be viewed in its entirety here.