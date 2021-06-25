There will be no legacy walk recognizing enslaved people and other indigenous people who had a role in building the MU campus.
Instead, the fountain near the Student Center and Strickland Hall will become "the fountain of unity," as it's called in documents from the UM System Board of Curators, and recognize all people who contributed to building MU.
The board voted 6-2 Thursday against the MU History Committee's proposal to establish the legacy walk. The board, however, went on to establish the unity fountain, which had been included in the original proposal.
Curators Julia Brncic of St. Louis and Michael Williams of Kansas City dissented.
Curator Greg Hoberock of Washington, Missouri, proposed the resolution that nixed the walk but supported the unity fountain. Hoberock said the history committee's original charge was to memorialize the role of enslaved people in the foundation of the university.
"The problem is this proposal just grossly exceeded that," Hoberock said. "My resolution basically is, as it reads, to create the unity fountain as a place for people to think about all these issues and the founding of the university and those people who contributed to it."
Before the vote, Brncic asked the other curators, "So the unity fountain is not to acknowledge the role of enslaved people — it is to acknowledge anybody who helped build the university?"
Hoberock: "Including enslaved people."
Brncic: "Including but not limited to enslaved people."
Hoberock: "Correct."
Also included in the original proposal:
• A physical walk on campus would cite the role enslaved people had in building MU. The walk would include themed artwork and stories based on research and historical documentation.
• A corresponding walk would be available online or by a digital app.
• The path would include signage and the recognition of 15 important figures.