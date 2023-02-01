A dairy farm that MU has owned since the 1950s is up for sale with a price tag of $4.8 million.

The patch of land, listed as Midway Dairy Farm, is a 320-acre rectangle adjacent to MU’s Foremost Dairy Farm, located off Old Highway 40, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter. Studying journalism, poetry and music, class of '24. Reach me at ederner@mail.missouri.edu or the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you