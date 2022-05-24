Law and medical students are teaming up at the Veterans Clinic in the MU School of Law to help veterans get their disability benefits.
MU medical students will collaborate with law students and clinic staff to review medical records and offer guidance on medical issues, according to an MU news release.
"The medical and law students sit together and physically go through the medical records," Angela Drake, the clinic's director, said in an interview. "Medical students are far more familiar with medical terms and medications than the law students, which enriches our ability to provide valuable services to veterans."
Drake said she is excited about the collaboration — "to watch these two groups of professional students do great work together."
The program is aimed at fourth-year medical students. Law students will participate through a class using an application process.
Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for Health Affairs and incoming dean of the MU School of Medicine, said in the news release the partnership will "capitalize on the knowledge and skills of both medical and law students to secure invaluable benefits to veterans free of charge."
Established in 2014, the Veterans Clinic helps veterans with discharge upgrades and Department of Veterans Affairs disability compensation claims.
The clinic has secured more than $10 million in compensation for veterans and their families since its inception, according to the news release.
"By combining the unique expertise that members of the Mizzou community have, both in the legal and medical field, we can work together to better serve our nation's heroes," Law School Dean Lyrissa Lidsky said in the release.