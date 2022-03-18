Medical students from the class of 2022 found out Friday where they would spend their residencies during a ceremony known as "Match Day."
Of the 110 students graduating from the MU School of Medicine, about 96% were matched to a residency program from the Main Residency Match system, according to MU Health Care.
MU medical seniors were matched to residency programs all over the country, including Dartmouth College, the University of Kentucky, Vanderbilt University and others. According to a news release, 30% of the graduating class will complete their residency at MU and 43% will remain in Missouri.
The medical school's Acuff Gallery, where the event was held, was decorated with balloons. Thermoses tagged with each student’s name were given out by the medical school.
Many students held posters and signs announcing their specialties and residency matches, surrounded by their families. After the students opened their letters to learn where they would perform their residency, many stayed to take photos and chat with one another.
Shreya Sharma, who was there with her parents, was matched with the residency program at the University of Nebraska. Although it was not her first choice, Sharma said it was “high up" on her list.
For her, going to Nebraska would mean living close to friends who are studying there as well as her family in St. Louis.
Mackenzie Maberry, who attended the ceremony with her sister, boyfriend, parents and grandparents, was matched with the Mayo Clinic. She said that was her second choice; nevertheless, she was “so excited” and “so honored” to be going there.
Maberry chose internal medicine as her specialty because it would allow her to build long-term relationships with patients.
Hosea Covington was at Match Day with his wife, Brianne. He was matched with his first choice, the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He said the residency program there offered the most support and community as well as “a change in scenery,” since he grew up in Missouri.
He said the MU medical school is “an underdog” which takes chances on students with average MCAT scores, but prepares them well for the medical field in future.
MU's ability to place graduates at a residency program through the Main Residency Match system is higher than the national average. Data from the National Resident Matching Program, which coordinates the matching process, showed that across the U.S., 92.9% of domestic medical seniors were matched to a first-year residency position, compared to MU's 96%.
The National Resident Matching Program is a nonprofit organization that annually matches graduating medical students with a residency program, which typically lasts for three years. Residency serves as post-graduate job training for the students in their chosen medical specialty.
Medical seniors typically interview with residency programs throughout the fall and early winter. Afterward, students applying through NRMP rank the different residency programs, while residency directors would rank the students they interview.
The data is then put into a computer, which calculates a best match for both the students and the residency programs.
This year, according to data from NRMP, more than 20,000 medical seniors applied for a residency match.