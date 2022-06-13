The MU Museum of Anthropology has completed construction of its new space on the ground floor of Ellis Library, according to a news release Thursday.
The museum has existed in several locations since its founding. Most recently, it was located at Mizzou North after the closure of Swallow Hall in 2014 for renovations. The museum expects to reopen in Ellis Library before the end of 2022.
"Mizzou North was like an old hospital setup with weird angles," said Amanda Staley-Harrison, the museum's assistant curator. "At the new space, visitors will have a more logical flow through the area and it should be a more enjoyable experience."
According to the release, staff are now preparing for the instillation of exhibits, which will begin in the next couple of months. The new space includes two main exhibition rooms with a connecting hall that will be used for rotating exhibits.
Low-profile or two-dimensional objects will also be on display in the entrance corridor that divides the anthropology museum from MU's art museum.
Staff are excited to include a dedicated space for objects from the Osage Nation, one of the largest tribes in central North America, including modern-day Missouri, according to the release.
"We wanted to bring a connection for visitors to the museum to the people who have been living here for thousands of years," Staley-Harrison said.
The Osage language, Wa-zha-zhe, is planned to be featured in the exhibits and text captions, said the museum's director, Candace Sall, in the release.
The museum will also be asking for input from the Otoe-Missouria Tribe, where Missouri gets its name, Staley-Harrison said.
"We really want the museum to be a space where people can have conversations about modern issues of culture and varying views," Staley-Harrison said. "We want the stories that we tell with our exhibits to actually be the voice of the people."