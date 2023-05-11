Lily McEwan gives a short description of all of the pieces within the exhibition

Lily McEwan gives a short description of all of the pieces within the exhibition "Alaska Native Heritage from the Bering Strait Region." "This is really in line with what I want to do. I want to do digital or cultural heritage preservation," she said.

 Courtesy of Kassidy Arena

Students from the University of Missouri collaborated for five months with the MU's Museum of Anthropology and Kawerak Inc., a consortium of 20 Alaska Native Tribes to put the museum's first student exhibition together.

“Alaska Native Heritage from the Bering Strait Region” shows Alaska Native tools and other pieces from the Kawerak region both in-person and digitally. It brings attention to ethical collaborations to encourage both physical repatriations and also knowledge repatriation.

