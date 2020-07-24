Brenda Lohman, chair and professor of the Department of Human Development and Family Science, will serve as interim dean of the MU College of Human Environmental Sciences, the university announced Friday.
Lohman, who has served as faculty at MU since August 2019, will assume responsibility for the interim position on Aug. 1, according to a campus email from Provost Latha Ramchand.
Dean Sandy Rikoon is stepping down from the role and departing MU on July 31 after 33 years at the university and over three years as permanent dean of the college.
Lohman will earn $240,000 in the interim role. Rikoon made $235,775 as permanent dean.
Prior to her time at MU, Lohman served as professor and associate dean for research and graduate education at Iowa State University's College of Human Sciences. She is serving her second term on the Board of Directors for Great Plains IDEA.
MU has not yet announced a search for candidates to fill the permanent position.