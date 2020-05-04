Interim dean duties will begin immediately for Noah Manring in the MU College of Engineering, according to a news release Monday.
Manring has twice served as the college's associate dean of research as well as chair of the former Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. Manring is the Glen Barton Professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
He will join outgoing Dean Elizabeth Loboa to begin the leadership transition. She announced in December that she will step down July 6 to join Southern Methodist University in Dallas as its provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Manring began his new role Friday and will serve in the position until a new dean is appointed.
“I’m excited to serve the College of Engineering in a new way while bringing the same spirit of collaboration and love for engineering that I’ve felt here over the course of my career,” Manring said in the release.